Kenosha alderman releases video of police officer altercation

KENOSHA, Wis. - A new video released today by a Kenosha Alderman appears to show the altercation that may cost a Kenosha Police Officer his job.

Alderman Kevin Mathewson (8th District) posted the video on YouTube Thursday. He said he released it because he wasn’t satisfied with the outcome of the criminal court case against Officer Kendal West.

In a plea deal West plead guilty to two disorderly conduct charges and was fined $1,000.

“I posted the video because I want people to see that these are real things that really happened that night and people need to know the severity and need to know that the justice system let them down in this case,” Mathewson said.

Mathewson believes a civilian would have received a harsher punishment.

The criminal charges stem from a 2017 New Year’s Day incident where West is accused of punching a man his estranged wife was having a relationship with. The court documents say West showed up at the Kenosha Hospital where the man worked and punched him several times in the parking lot.

The Kenosha Police and Fire Commission will now facilitate a hearing for West to appeal his termination.

In addition to the criminal case, the commission has it’s own set of evidence to look at. In the disciplinary file released Thursday, the officer is accused of ignoring another officer’s call for help when he was traveling to the hospital in the video.

Also, he’s accused of confronting his wife and the other man at a hotel taking his squad out of service when he could have been answering 911 calls.

The Police and Fire Commission’s hearing is scheduled for May 1.



