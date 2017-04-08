Java Jackets aim to tear down the stigma of addiction

MILWAUKEE - Colectivo is all about coffee, but the owners also want you to know the company is also about community engagement, and will be including special coffee sleeves to make people aware of the terrors of addiction.

"Growing up I always dreamed of being an addict said no one ever. " said co-owner Paul Miller.

For the next few weeks every customer that purchases a cup a joe will see this message in their hand.

" Some people will just raise the cup to their mouth and never read it but others will examine it," Miller said.

It’s a message Colectivo and Meta House hopes will get people talking about addiction and tear down the stigma.

"They are someone who has a life threatening disease but that disease doesn't have to define them," said Meta House President Amy Lindner

For more than 50 years Meta House has helped women reclaim their lives from addiction.

Women like Sara Schaefer and Edna Boykins.

"I love Meta House my mom will tell you I am a totally different person now,” Boykins said.

Schaefer has remained sober for the past six months. She credits her sobriety to the outpatient treatment she receives at the Meta House.

"They don't only help you with your recovery but they help you how to live your life again,” she said. “I was at my rock bottom like I didn't know what to do. They gave me resources to be a better person to change my behavior. "

In the last few years opiate addiction has become an epidemic . Colectivo hopes this small gesture will bring awareness to the problem and the work gesture house does everyday to help women rebuild their lives and family.

"We applaud every single woman and every single person who does that really hard thing of raising their hand and saying hey I need help. " said Amy Lindner.

