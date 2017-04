REEDSBURG, Wis. - A Reedsburg woman was arrested Saturday after police said she attempted to strike a pedestrian walking on a the sidewalk.

The Reedsburg Police Department said officers responded at 6:15 p.m. to a report of a woman who had nearly run over a pedestrian in the 400 block of Alexander Avenue. The driver, who was found in the intersection of West Main Street and Preston Avenue, was identified as 38-year-old Regina I. Garcia.

WISC-TV reports that Garcia was involved in a family dispute with the person she attempted to hit with her car, officials said. No injuries were reported.

Garcia is charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, second-offense operating while intoxicated, having an invalid driver’s license and obstructing an officer.

Garcia was being held in the Sauk County Jail pending review by the District Attorney’s Office.

Be sure and watch TODAY'S TMJ4 on Roku! We are the only station in Milwaukee to provide the latest news, weather and sports on the device. Search for us on Roku today!