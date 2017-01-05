IHOP offering all-you-can-eat pancakes through February 12

Calling all pancake lovers! IHOP is offering “all-you-can-eat” pancakes for more than a month.

The promotion, running through February 12, is dine-in only, but good all day.

For around $7, customers can order an endless stack of buttermilk flapjacks. They're also available in combos, with eggs, hash browns and choice of meat, for $8-$9.

Each order starts with a stack of five of IHOP's original hotcakes. Once those are gone, customers will be served more pancakes, two at a time, until they are full.

There are two Milwaukee-area IHOP locations, their locations are listed below:

IHOP West Milwaukee 1110 Miller Park Way - West Milwaukee, WI 53214 - (414) 647-8645

IHOP Milwaukee 1010 West Layton Ave. - Milwaukee, WI 53221 - (414) 727-1020



Be sure and try our new SNOWCAST APP! It is the "snow equivalent to STORM SHIELD" - a great new product that gives you high resolution snow forecasts for any part of the nation! It has just been introduced for iPhones, but we are working on the Android version! Just search SNOWCAST in the App Store or click here.