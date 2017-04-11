I-41 wrong way driver captured on video

Dashcam video shows some scary moments of a woman driving the wrong way on I-41 over the weekend.

Waukesha County dispatch first noticed the driver headed south in the northbound lanes near County Line Road at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday.

Menomonee Falls police first attempted to stop the driver, identified as 29-year-old Tamara Marie McVicker of Milwaukee, but she managed to make it to W. Burleigh Street before she was stopped by deputies with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office at 3:04 a.m.

Authorities say McVicker entered I-41 at Highway Q and traveled a total of 9.8 miles in the wrong direction in both lanes of traffic.

The driver passed two squads that attempted to stop her, and other deputies were forced to stop northbound traffic. She was eventually slowed by a semi-driver and a deputy that was able to position his squad to stop her.

McVicker was driving on a revoked license, according to the MCSO officials. Officials say she was uncooperative, refused to answer questions, and was verbally hostile to the deputies.

She was arrested for DUI-2nd, operating while revoked/OWI-related, second degree recklessly endangering safety and cited for driving the wrong way on a divided highway.

She could face up to 11 years and 6 months in prison.

