Group runs in memory of slain city inspector during Milwaukee's "Rock 'N Sole Run"

Thousands of people participated in Summerfest's annual Rock-n-Sole run Saturday.

This year, there was a group of people running together in solidarity, for someone they love, and lost far too soon.

“It's a great feeling to know how much my dad was loved,” said Heather Zyszkiewicz-Sharafinski.

“I think this is a testament to who my father was,” she said. “Just his friends, his family, his coworkers, just the community coming out to rally behind us, to honor him today. It just shows what a great man he was and how much he's missed.”

In the nearly three months since his death, it's been difficult for his wife, children, and grandchildren to find things to smile about.

“This is hard,” Heather said. “It's very hard for our family. But having this love and support behind this, it helps us get through each day. Helps us get through each moment.”

And despite the pain, every so often there's still one of those perfect moments.Family, friends, city workers, police officers, and complete strangers coming together to run in honor of a man who represented so much good in our city.

Ziggy was an avid runner. It was his city co-workers who organized the group and made shirts for "Team Ziggy."

