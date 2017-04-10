Green Bay area union workers meet with Sen. Baldwin over pension cut concerns

Ashwaubenon - Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin met with hundreds of Green Bay area union workers and retirees Sunday who are fighting to protect their pensions.

Senator Baldwin says a law passed in 2014 could result in retired Teamsters losing up to 70% of their pensions.

"One should never have a full work life, have been promised retirement security, and then see that snatched from them," said Sen. Baldwin.

Bob Amsden, Chairman of the Milwaukee Committee to Protect Pensions, says the cuts would affect Wisconsin's economy. "Economic disaster if our pensions were reduced or wiped out. Not our fault. We didn't do anything to cause this devastating effect on our lives."

Amsden says he's pleased with the bi-partisan support in Wisconsin to save their pensions.

Sen. Baldwin is sponsoring the Keep Our Pension Promises Act which calls for the strengthening of a federal safety net, but it has yet to go to a vote.

