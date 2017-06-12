Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 12 at 7:54PM CDT expiring June 12 at 8:15PM CDT in effect for: Ozaukee, Sheboygan
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued June 12 at 7:42PM CDT expiring June 13 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
Areal Flood Advisory issued June 12 at 6:47PM CDT expiring June 12 at 8:45PM CDT in effect for: Fond du Lac
Glendale police say no reports of human trafficking at Bayshore Towne Center
3:37 PM, Jun 12, 2017
Share Article
In a response to a viral Facebook post about human trafficking at Bayshore Towne Center, Glendale police said last week that they have had no reports of such crimes.
The post police were responding to read:
At tonight's banquet a Detective from MPD spoke and she told us that Mayfair Mall and Bayshore Town Center are very popular spots for human trafficking. Girls as young as 12 are being snatched up and sold into prostitution rings. I thought this information is worth sharing. So be careful letting your girls go out alone and talk to them about this. Also, if you shop in or frequent these areas keep your eyes open, you could make a huge difference.
Police said on Facebook that while human trafficking is, “...a real issue in our country and you should always remain aware of your surroundings, we have had no reports of this at Bayshore nor are we currently investigating anything related.”