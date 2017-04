EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (AP) -- Police in northern Wisconsin say a young girl has died after attending a swimming party at a local hotel.

Officers were called to the Days Inn in Eagle River Sunday afternoon where the 6-year-old girl was attending a birthday party with other children. She was found at the bottom of the hotel pool and was pronounced dead at Eagle River Memorial Hospital.

WJFW-TV reports police say her death is the result of "possible drowning."

Be sure and watch TODAY'S TMJ4 on Roku! We are the only station in Milwaukee to provide the latest news, weather and sports on the device. Search for us on Roku today!