Froedtert Hospital welcomes its first baby of 2017

Froedtert Hospital welcomed its first baby of 2017 at 12:09 a.m. Sunday morning.

Nyra was born at Froedtert's Birth Center to Shalini and Sathish, who live in Greenfield. Nyra is their first child.

Dad is an ICU Fellow at Froedtert & MCW Hospital.

