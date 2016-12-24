Friday snow slows down holiday travelers

DODGE COUNTY -- It didn't take long for snow to cover roads and interstates, but it didn't stop drivers from getting home for the holidays.

"Pretty bad. I've seen probably 20 cars in the ditch so far," said Allan Williams, New London.

"People are just driving horrible and conditions are awful even in four wheel drive still sliding around," explained Mike Stayman, Kenosha.

Many drivers say there's only one reason they were out on the roads Friday night.

"Family Christmas," said Virginia Vasquez, Nina.

"For your loved ones," explained Roger Hill, Oshkosh.

