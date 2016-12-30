Food giveaway turns into police incident on Milwaukee's north side

What started as a food giveaway outside some north side Milwaukee businesses turned into an incident with police. It was all caught on camera.

Milwaukee's Revolutionary Black Panther Party spokesperson says they were harassed. Police say the businesses called them because they did not want the group outside their property.

"If you own a business and you don't want people out in front of it and they just want them to move away, and that's all you have to do is move away. Okay, the whole point of disorderly conduct is somebody is calling to complain, it's not like we came here because we had to or because we want to, somebody called us here," said an unidentified Milwaukee police officer.

That was how the situation was explained to the group on video given to TODAY'S TMJ4. The incident began with a couple of officers speaking to the Revolutionary Black Panther Party, asking them to move. In the video, it appears to rapidly turn into a situation with more than a dozen officers on the sidewalks and the street blocked.

Members of the Revolutionary Black Panther Party say they were complying with officers.

"All we know is that we are already leaving. Regardless of who said what, we were in the process of leaving," said Jamal Cannon, who is a leader in the Revolutionary Black Panther Party (RBPP).

As they were leaving, the Revolutionary Black Panthers say two of their members who were open carrying guns were detained. That's when they say the situation escalated.

"Anything that we did was in self defense, as far as if there is anything out there. We never took any initiative towards them, " said Cannon.

They claim a 10-year-old girl in the crowd was also hit in the lip. Her mother says it was by an officer.

Police say they reached out to the family about the incident but did not hear back. The family says they are seeking legal council first. They have not filed a complaint.

One of the men in the group was detained. Police say he had a warrant for failure to appear for possession of marijuana. Police say they took his gun for safe keeping.

