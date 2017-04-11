Fond du Lac man arrested for allegedly shooting at another driver

The driver has been charged with the following: 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of an Intoxicant-1st, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Armed While Intoxicated, Possession of Prescription Pills without a Prescription, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wautoma Police Department, Wild Rose Police Department, Redgranite Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
