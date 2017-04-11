Fond du Lac man arrested for allegedly shooting at another driver

TOWN OF WARREN, Wis. - A Fond du Lac man has been arrested for allegedly shooting at another driver during a road rage incident Friday.

On April 7, a driver told police he was driving on State Road 21 in the Town of Warren when a black vehicle passed him and fired rounds from a handgun, police said.

The driver stopped in Redgranite and spoke to Redgranite Police, providing a detailed description of the vehicle.

A Waushara County Deputy located the vehicle by Silver Lake in the Town of Marion, the sheriff's office said. A traffic stop was done by several deputies, police officers and state troopers.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle. Deputies recovered a loaded 9mm pistol along with drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to deputies.

The driver has been charged with the following: 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of an Intoxicant-1st, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Armed While Intoxicated, Possession of Prescription Pills without a Prescription, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wautoma Police Department, Wild Rose Police Department, Redgranite Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

