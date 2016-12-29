Flu season: Is it too late to get the vaccine?

Doctors and nurses across the state are gearing up for what could be a busy flu season.

With more than 150 cases of influenza right now in Wisconsin, is it too late to get the flu vaccine?

Doctors say no! However, it could take up to two weeks for the vaccine to take full effect. You can find flu shots at many pharmacies and health clinics in southeast Wisconsin right now.

"We're expecting to see the flu peak in January, February and even March," Dagmara Beine, a physician assistant at Popcare+ Urgent Care Center in Franklin.

Beine says it's important for people to recognize the difference between a common cold and the flu.

“It (influenza) affects your nose, throat and lungs and so you’re going to have a running nose, sore throat, headaches, body aches and some people have a fever,” Beine said.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, there have been exactly 161 flu cases so far this season.

95 people had severe symptoms and had to be hospitalized.

Out of the 95 hospitalizations, 8 involved children and 78 involved adults age 50 and older.

“People who are elderly and really little kids are more prone to complications so those are probably the people you want to get in to get tested or treated sooner," Beine said.

Physicians can test for the flu in as little as 15 minutes.

“It is smart if you have a high fever and it might be the flu to come in because there are certain antiviral medications that need to be started in the first 72 hours," Beine said.

Physicians say you should see a doctor if a fever or sore throat continue for more than a couple of days after taking over the counter medication.

