Flu season: Is it too late to get the vaccine?

Physicians can test for the flu in as little as 15 minutes.
“It is smart if you have a high fever and it might be the flu to come in because there are certain antiviral medications that need to be started in the first 72 hours," Beine said.
Physicians say you should see a doctor if a fever or sore throat continue for more than a couple of days after taking over the counter medication.
