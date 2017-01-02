Owner plans to rebuild historic Waukesha bowling alley

The owner of a historic Waukesha bowling alley says he plans to rebuild following a fire Sunday evening.

Investigators are working to find out the cause of a fire that gutted the historic Fracaro’s Lanes at 1430 White Rock Ave.

The family-owned and historic bowling alley went up in flames at about 9 p.m. and burned until 1 a.m.

Owner Mike Hansen, the original owner's grandson, said no one was inside at the time of the fire.

He was just getting a chance to go inside and view the damage for himself Monday, but vows to rebuild.

Hansen said leagues that start in September should expect them to be back open by then.

That's good news for Steve Sadenwasser, who bowled at Fracaro’s every week for 20 years. On Monday, he was one of many who stood in the cold, soaking in the news.

“This is the heart of bowling for Waukesha, for all the people here,” Sadenwasser said. “It’s just sad to see this whole place go. It's been here since 1934.”

One of the reasons that made the place so special is that it kept the same old charm over the years.

“It’s like the old days. You keep your own score, you don't worry about the machines,” Sadenwasser said.

Carolee Sheesley and her daughter Kayleen Rodriguez have both worked at Fracaro's for years. While they're not related to the owners, they both said they've always felt like family.

"I've been bringing my 3-year-old here since he could walk and he always goes bowling when I work," said Rodriguez. "Every time we pass it, he goes 'mom, bowling, we go bowling?'"

Her mother remembers bowling there as a young girl in addition to bartending there now.

"I mean I cried most of the night, it's a lot of memories in there," said Sheesley. "But I'm glad they're going to rebuild, it's a blessing that they're going to do that."

Investigators have not determined a conclusive cause of the fire, but say it is not suspicious.

It appears to have started in the kitchen area behind the bar.

The estimated damage is $250,000.

For hours, firefighters tried to save Fracaro’s, but the fire was too dangerous. Investigators feared the roof would collapse while firefighters were inside.

“We had a lot of areas we couldn't access because of the building condition, so we have to fight from the outside,” Waukesha Fire Chief Steve Howard said.

Investigators combed through the ashes Monday, even using a drone to help piece together what happened.

The business was started as a tavern in 1933. Bowling lanes were added seven years later.

