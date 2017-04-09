Fire causes $1M in damage to UW-Milwaukee arts complex

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- School officials say a weekend fire has caused $1 million in damage to an arts complex at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

The fire was reported after 10 p.m. Saturday in the theater building of the Peck School of the Arts.

Facilities Director Randall Trumbull Holper said in an email to students and faculty that all classes in the music, theater and art buildings are canceled Monday and Tuesday. He said ensembles are canceled Monday and the buildings are closed.

University officials says the fire started in the backstage portion of the theater.

Investigators are checking whether a faulty electrical panel might have been the cause. No one was hurt.

