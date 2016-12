SUSSEX -- Finding the hottest toys this year, like the Nintendo NES Classic, is not bringing much cheer.

Many grinches are snatching them up to make a profit online.

Our TODAY'S TMJ4 crew found about three dozen for sale Thursday morning in the Milwaukee area.

17 of the consoles came to the Meijer located in Sussex. Roughly two dozen were delivered to the Best Buy in Brookfield. They all sold out in 15 minutes.

Store managers say the best advice to find one is just to keep asking.

"Some people checked up with us, and we kinda let them know that were giving tickets out, said Kyle Lancaster, Best Buy Assistant Manager in Brookfield.

"If we get them, we'll put them out one at a time so someone can’t hoard them, but hopefully well get some before Christmas," said Steve Talbert, Meijer Store Director.

