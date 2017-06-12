Fans and workers dealing with the heat at the U.S. Open at Erin Hills

It feels like summer is coming a little early this year and it's definitely hard for people to adjust at the U.S. Open at Erin Hills.

Golf fans and workers said the strategy to dealing with the heat is hydration and taking breaks out of the sun. It’s much needed in the 90 degree-plus weather.

"Cold liquid," said Andre Harvey from Illinois.

"Drink a lot of water," said Jim Borkowski from North Dakota.

Hydration is just one of the ways people managed to cope. Others brought umbrellas, and some broke out shorts, tees, hats and shades.

"Especially for the little guy over there he's pretty hot. He had shoes and socks on, we had to take those off because that'll probably make him sweat a little more," said Peter Brohm, who comes to the U. S. Open every year with his family for vacation.

Borkowski had to work Monday directing traffic at the event, but he said he's doing alright.

"There's a breeze blowing so it helps to keep me cool," he said

However, others weren't catching that breeze and snuck inside for some free air conditioning to cool off. Fans are allowed to bring clear water bottles up to 24 ounces. It has to be transparent and empty, and can be filled up at one of the four hydration stations on U.S. Open grounds.

Fans can also bring sunscreen in tubes up to 3 ounces. No aerosol sunscreen cans are allowed.

Also, large backpacks, briefcases, purses and/or bags are not allowed either. If you need a fan, it can't be more than seven inches long.