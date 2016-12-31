Family gets surprise from generous strangers after Christmas Day fire

A man from Brookfield heard about Carmello's lost present, and thought of his daughters at Christmas. He has three, including a 9-year-old.
"Kinda hit us when we saw the story, having someone close to the same age and knowing with the holiday how tough that can be," said Chad Pagel.
Even though they never met, the family drove up from Brookfield with a surprise.
"Oh, a PlayStation!" exclaimed Carmello Mitchell, as he tore open the present from the Pagel family.
The Pagels say seeing Carmello's smile made their holiday.
"It feels like it's Christmas again," said Carmello Mitchell.
Carmello could not wait to start playing his new game system. He says he only got to play his old one twice before the fire happened.
The fire department does not know what caused the fire in the duplex, but believes it started in the basement.
The family still needs beds and appliances for their new apartment. The family's church St. Paul Church of God at 2661 N 53rd St, Milwaukee, WI 53210 is accepting donations for them. They can also be reached at 414-444-5745 or at 414-610-3892.
