ELM GROVE, Wis. -- A car wash employee narrowly escapes being crushed between two vehicles while on the job at Jilly’s Car Wash in Elm Grove. It happened around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7.

It all started when a pick-up truck driver tried reaching for a dropped cleaning wipe on the passenger side floor of his vehicle.

The driver told police his body hit the gear shifter into reverse and his foot accidentally hit the gas.

The vehicle thrust backwards, over the car wash roller, straight into the SUV behind it -- nearly missing the employee.

Elm Grove police remind drivers to always pay attention to what you are doing behind the wheel, even in the car wash.