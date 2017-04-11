Eagle found in Kaukauna park determined to have died from lead poisoning

The Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary says an eagle rescued from Kaukauna’s La Follette Park in February died from lead poisoning.

Tissue samples were sent to an animal diagnostic lab for analysis.

“The levels of lead that were found in this eagle were many times higher than the normal amount that an eagle can live with,” explained Mike Reed, Wildlife Sanctuary Director. “Since we have no knowledge of the eagle’s history, we cannot say with certainty how the eagle ended up with such high levels of lead. We do know from previous experiences that animals who scavenge off deer or other animal carcasses that have been killed with lead shot can become poisoned from ingesting even small pieces of lead bullet fragments.”

If you see an injured or sick animal in the wild, call the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary at 920-391-3685.

Read the original story here.

