Dozens of teens receive free prom dresses through Milwaukee's Cinderella Project

More than 60 local teenage girls were treated like princesses Saturday. They got free prom dresses, and so much more, thanks to Milwaukee's Cinderella Project and the Gadzuric Foundation.

"This is my first time here, and so far i'm really liking it," says Ranisha Whitehorn.

We caught up with Whitehorn as she was picking out her dream dress.

"It's not just the dress, we get shoes, jewelry and a hair and makeup lesson," she says. "This is so great."

All the girls getting free dresses and accessories were chosen based on a personal essay they wrote, and a letter of recommendation.

Without the Cinderella Project, they likely wouldn't be able to afford going to prom.

"I really like what they do here to help people," Whitehorn says. "They understand that a lot of people don't have a lot of things growing up. That even a new dress can be difficult to pay for."

Their day picking out a dress is about a lot more than style, it's about strength. The girls go through a leadership and confidence-building workshop before browsing the dresses and accessories.

"I learned a lot," Whitehorn says. "I liked that they had really good, professional women here, asking us about some of the things that pressure us, and the things that make us strong. It's basically about finding who we are and being confident in that."

Volunteers known as "fairy godmothers" serve as mentors-for-a-day and personal shoppers to help each girl pick out the perfect dress. One of them, Ashley Pacheco, knows exactly how these girls feel. She was in their place just last year, when she got to pick out a dress for free. Without the Cinderella Project, she would have had to miss her prom.

"I like the way my fairy godmother treated me last year, and the way that she made me feel," Pacheco says. "So, I told my mom that I was going to volunteer because I wanted to make someone else feel that way. I wanted to make sure someone else got to experience how happy I was. Make them feel like a princess, like Cinderella."

Proving a little kindness and generosity is really all it takes, to help bring a fairy tale to life.

Milwaukee's Cinderella Project is always looking for monetary donations, as well as gently-used formal dresses. For more information: cinderellaprojectmke@gmail.com or check out The Cinderella Project MKE on Facebook

