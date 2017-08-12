Donald Driver surprises Pewaukee woman ahead of her 80th surgery

Packers Hall of Famer Donald Driver made another stop on his thank you tour Friday in Pewaukee to visit one of his biggest fans.

Megan Vullings has spina bifida and is preparing for her 80th surgery, Driver’s jersey number.

Her brother wrote to Driver and asked if he could wish her luck.

He did, in person. A total surprise to Megan.

“It wasn't until he was standing in the driveway with my brother that I figured it out that it was him...I was on cloud nine," Vullings said.

She said Driver gave her some autographs and let her hold his Super Bowl rings. He also gave her a kiss on the cheek. She said it might be a while before she washes it off.

