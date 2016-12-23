Heaggan-Brown is also facing unrelated sexual assault charges. He remains in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail.
Chisholm said court proceedings in the other case will not impact how he handles the reckless homicide charges.
"Those are two distinct case that will follow separate tracks," Chisholm said.
