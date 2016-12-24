Des Moines family spends Christmas in Milwaukee, hopes for healthy heart

MILWAUKEE -- Children's Hospital of Wisconsin's Cardiac Intensive Care Unit will be a home away from home this year for the Zaharia family --a family who traveled to Milwaukee from Des Moines, Iowa.

"When he was born he had to have heart surgery pretty much right away after birth," Marie Zaharia said.

Zaharia is referring to her 13-month-old son, Thaddeus. She and her husband knew Thaddeus would have heart problems before he was born, that's why his name means courageous heart.

"So far he's had four heart surgeries, and he's just one year old," Zaharia continued.

Thaddeus has heterotaxy syndrome, a rare birth defect that involves his heart and other organs. In November, Thaddeus was rushed from Iowa to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin for a tracheal reconstruction surgery performed by Dr. Michael Mitchell, a cardiothoracic surgeon in the hospital's Herma Heart Center. Now, the family plans to celebrate Christmas here too.

"The biggest thing for us is for the five of us to be together on Christmas whether we're home or here," Zaharia said.

Thaddeus had his surgery about a month ago and according to Dr. Michael Mitchell, Thaddeus is recovering quite well. The good news of his recovery is something that gives his dad, Jacob Zaharia, hope because he said he can't wait to take his little boy home.

"We like to cuddle on the couch [until] he falls asleep," Jacob Zaharia said.

"I give him daddy pats...he loves that," he continued.

According to Dr. Mitchell, Thaddeus is expected to be released from Children's Hospital within the next couple of weeks.

Be sure and try our new SNOWCAST APP! It is the "snow equivalent to STORM SHIELD" - a great new product that gives you high resolution snow forecasts for any part of the nation! It has just been introduced for iPhones, but we are working on the Android version! Just search SNOWCAST in the App Store or click here.