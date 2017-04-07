CUDAHY, Wis. - Cudahy detectives are trying to piece together an armed robbery that happened late Wednesday night which left a victim in the hospital with a bullet wound.



The victim, Joy Peter, said this happened right outside of his home on the 2400 block of E. College Ave, and he's grateful to still be alive.



Peter said the suspect stole $83,000 from him, and he can't believe this happened to him.



"I'm happy but mentally, I'm in pain," he said.



Still dressed in hospital clothes, Peter said he was planning to take the large amount cash to the bank Thursday, when he was shot in his hip.



"I now feel pain because the bone is cracked and the bullet is still inside my body," Peter said.



Peter said the suspect came from behind the bushes and it all happened so fast. The suspect demanded his money, then shot him and ran away.

His friend Diwan said he's lucky to be alive.



"Nobody deserves this," Diwan said.



Cudahy police have released limited information, but they are continuing this investigation. The victim’s friends would like for whomever is responsible to be arrested.



"We want that person to be caught, behind bars; we don't want this happening to anybody else. He will try to do it again, once he runs out of that money if he's not caught," Diwan said.



Investigators are hoping to gather more information, and urge residents to contact Cudahy police if they heard or saw anything at (414) 769-2260.

Be sure and watch TODAY'S TMJ4 on Roku! We are the only station in Milwaukee to provide the latest news, weather and sports on the device. Search for us on Roku today!