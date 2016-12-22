Criminal complaint: Man's homicide captured on Snapchat

MILWAUKEE -- A man is beaten to death and his killer allegedly recorded the abuse and posted it on social media. Devin Katzfey and Sarah Zakzesky are both charged with killing Delvin Mendoza-Chaparro. They are accused of beating the 20-year-old up Monday and leaving him unconscious in an alley on South 6th Street. When police found him it was 14 degrees outside.

According to a criminal complaint, a group of 20 year olds were hanging out at an apartment when Katzfey accused Mendoza-Chaparro of stealing drug paraphernalia. Zakzesky told police she saw Katzfey punch and kick the victim in the face and head about 25 times. She admitted to participating even after hearing the victim begging them to stop. She said the beating lasted 10-15 minutes.

Someone, who police believe is Katzfey, uploaded three videos to the victim's Snapchat account after the beating. Investigators say one video is a close-up of the victim's face with a voice saying "don't ever come and steal." Another video apparently shows Katzfey talking to the camera and the third shows the victim trying to get up before Katzfey kicks him to the ground.

After the beating Zakzesky told police she drove Katzfey and the victim to the alley.

