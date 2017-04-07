Crews preparing Estabrook Park Beer Garden for 2017 season

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Workers are preparing the Beer Garden at Estabrook Park for the 2017 season, but it is currently too wet for opening.

According to a Facebook post, some “joy riders” tore up the park and beer garden a few weeks back, and crews are working to restore it for public use.

The post asked visitors to please stay off the grass and gravel around the park for the time being.

The scheduled opening date for the beer garden is May 4.

