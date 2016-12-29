Coworkers remember woman who was killed in north Milwaukee

Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of 22-year-old Tajah Williams. She was killed the day after Christmas.



Williams' former boss Hosea Lamont Bates says he's still devastated by her death, and describes her as a beautiful spirit.

"It definitely saddened my heart that such a tragic thing would happen to someone that had so much talent and she had such a beautiful spirit," said Bates.



Bates says things just don't seem right knowing that his stylist Tajah Williams is no longer here.

"I couldn't believe it, I couldn't believe it. I was praying that it was a mistake of some sort," he said.



Milwaukee police tell us Williams was shot multiple times and later died at the hospital. Balloons mark the area near the 3800 block of N. 41st Street where she was shot. Her family says they do not know why she was in that area.



“She was willing to work well with people and everyone loved her, she particularly worked well with children and elderly," said Bates.



Williams was also a student at Mount Mary University. Family members say she was studying biology and was recently looking into moving to Washington, D.C. to further her education. Everyone just hopes someone will be held accountable.

"I just pray that a justice is served," said Bates.

Milwaukee police say the investigation leading up to the shooting is ongoing. The man who was arrested has not been formally charged yet.

