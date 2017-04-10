The countdown is on for the U.S. Open at Erin Hills. The start of the championship is about two months away.

"Construction started the day we were blessed with the 10 inches of snow in the area so that was convenient for us, but we've caught back up and are back on our construction timeline," said Operations Manager Eric Reinhardt.

About 100 workers are on the course most days and soon that number will more than double. The construction site will turn into fan central. The main merchandise pavilion and the trophy club are are in the process of going up now. The grand stands will start going up next week.

"Four or five of our vendors are on site working on the tents and floors side of things, power and electrical just got on site last week so starting to get ramped up here," said Reinhardt.

This isn't only the first time the U.S. Open will at Erin Hills, it's the first time the championship will be in Wisconsin.

"Very excited about how it came out of the winter months so it's it is Wisconsin so it's a little bit brown right now, but we know starting June 12th that's going to be a pristine golf course," said U.S. Open Championship Manager Eric Steimer.

The building phase lasts about three months.

"The clocks going to be on us. They're going to finish up in Augusta here today and really the eyes of the golf world are going to turn to the U.S. Open as the next major," said Steimer.

