Cleanup crews busy at UWM theater and Arts and Music buildings fire

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Crews from Paul Davis Restoration are busy working on the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Peck School of Arts, cleaning up after Saturday night’s big fire that caused more than $1 million in damage.

The theater suffered the most damage and restoration workers can’t get in there yet because the fire department investigation is ongoing. So for now they are focusing on the Music and Arts buildings which suffered mostly smoke damage.

“the theater portion and that reconstruction and restoration is going to take a lot longer. So that work will be going on throughout the initial cleanup and throughout the summer,” said Peck School of Arts Dean Scott Emmons.

But Emmons added, “in the arts we are used to things being unusual… they are a very resilient bunch of people.”

Staff and faculty were allowed in the building Tuesday to retrieve personal items like instruments and computers. Professor of Music Kevin Hartman was unsure of what he was going to see inside but was pleasantly surprised.

“Just a thin layer of dust in my studio in the music building so it’s in really pretty good shape compared to what we are hearing about the theater building” Hartman said.

Paul Davis Restoration officials say they should be able to turn the Arts and Music buildings back over to the school by the end of the week. They anticipate the cleanup and construction at the theater to last until the Fall semester.

The fire broke out around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, while no one was in the building, and there were no injuries. At this point investigators believe the fire started in the theater scene construction room.



