Christmas holiday means more work for some

WAUKESHA- Not everyone had the day off work on Christmas. Some businesses brought in extra employees in anticipation of gift giving and what comes with it.

"That's why I'm so happy to come in today because everything is just a really holiday spirit and it's all positive," explained Dawn Stelse, U.S. Cellular Waukesha Call Center.

Dawn Stelse is one of 60 employees at the U.S. Cellular Customer Care Center in Waukesha fielding phone calls from across the country.

"That's the fun part," said Stelse.

Phones and other devices are popular presents and these associates are helping people get them set up.

"Sometimes you bust it open and you're not sure how to turn it on or that home screen looks a little different," said Adam Krenek, U.S. Cellular Waukesha Call Center.

The technical support manager said they planned on answering about 6,000 calls Christmas day.

"So that's why we're here. To make sure that they can use that device and enjoy their Christmas time," explained Krenek.

Employees say the best part about working Christmas...

"We get fed today. So they bring us food," said Stelse.