Charges filed in the death of a one-year-old girl

A Milwaukee man accused of beating a one-year-old girl to death this weekend, Tamio Shipman-Allen, now faces homicide charges.



The family of Tamiya Dotson is now planning a funeral for their once happy, smiling baby girl.

"The level of injuries on these children indicate we are lucky we are not here on two homicides," said Mark Dooley from the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office.

The autopsy showed Tamiya's ribs were fractured and her liver and pancreas were lacerated. Doctors also found bruises on her 3-year-old brother's face and body, plus internal injuries.

Shipman-Allen is charged with reckless homicide, physical abuse of a child and child neglect.

"I'm angry number one because he didn't have to do what he done to my great grand baby," said Janice Jones-Banks, the children's great-grandmother.

Shipman-Allen was supposed to be watching Tamiya and her brother Sunday. A neighbor told police that after their mom left for work she, "could hear the adult male whipping the children with a belt."

Police say Shipman-Allen admitted to "...throwing Tamiya down to the floor...and then stomping on Tamiya's abdomen."

"I have no sympathy for him. None what so ever. I'm sorry to say that but that's how I feel about it now. I'm going to have to pray on that. I don't care if they kill him, to be honest," Jones-Banks said.

Shipman-Allen has not yet entered a plea, but he was given bond. The family says the 3-year-old boy has been released from the hospital.