Body found in burning car in Milwaukee

Associated Press
6:14 AM, Dec 27, 2016
6:15 AM, Dec 27, 2016
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
 MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Milwaukee police are investigating after a body was found in a burning fire on Christmas morning.
 
Police were called to the car fire in an alley around 7 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters put out the fire and found a human body inside the vehicle.
Authorities say the fire and death are suspicious.
 
Police are working with the Milwaukee County medical examiner's officer to determine the cause of death. The name of the victim has not been released.
 

Be sure and try our new SNOWCAST APP! It is the "snow equivalent to STORM SHIELD" - a great new product that gives you high resolution snow forecasts for any part of the nation! It has just been introduced for iPhones, but we are working on the Android version! Just search SNOWCAST in the App Store or click here.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top