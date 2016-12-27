Body found in burning car in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Milwaukee police are investigating after a body was found in a burning fire on Christmas morning.

Police were called to the car fire in an alley around 7 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters put out the fire and found a human body inside the vehicle.

Authorities say the fire and death are suspicious.

Police are working with the Milwaukee County medical examiner's officer to determine the cause of death. The name of the victim has not been released.

