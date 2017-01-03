The driver lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway, and crashed into trees.
The driver was ejected and died at the scene. The passenger in the vehicle was not injured.
Deputies, along with Plymouth Fire Department and Orange Cross Ambulance, responded to and investigated the crash.
