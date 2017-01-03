Black ice is being blamed for a deadly accident that killed a 16-year-old in Sheboygan County Tuesday morning.

The accident happened just after 7 a.m. near the intersection of CTH U and Elderberry Lane in the Town of Lyndon.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office says the 16-year-old driver and their 16-year-old passenger were heading west bound on CTH U, just east of Elderberry Lane where they encountered black ice.

The driver lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway, and crashed into trees.

The driver was ejected and died at the scene. The passenger in the vehicle was not injured.

Deputies, along with Plymouth Fire Department and Orange Cross Ambulance, responded to and investigated the crash.

