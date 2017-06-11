Beachgoers: Prepare for a rude awakening at Bradford Beach

Milwaukee reached 90 degrees for the first time this year Saturday. Many people were out, doing whatever they could to stay cool. Thousands flocked to Bradford beach to catch rays in their swimsuits and party in the sand.

"Playing soccer, getting it done," said Noal Baldwin.

The few who ventured out in the water called it a rude awakening.

"My toes are numb still," said Robbie Williams

"I touched my feet in there and it was pretty cold so not too many people swimming I don't think," said Ryan Swietlik.

That's because the water temperature is just 53 degrees. According to the National Center for Cold Water Safety, that's considered very dangerously cold and potentially life threatening. Cold shock reaches its maximum intensity between 50 and 60 degrees after just a few minutes.

Rochar Jeffries isn't too surprised.

"I was going to get in with the kids and then I put a toe in there and I'm like, ‘oh no can't do it,’" Jeffries said.

The water temperature wasn't the only issue Saturday.

"Just a lot of white caps, wouldn't want to be on a boat right now," said Swietlik.

"It's a little choppy," added Williams.

Wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour had waves capping at 5 feet. It didn't stop some of the young and fearless.

"Those kids are hanging in there, I don't know how they're doing it,” said Jeffries. “They've got some tough skin."