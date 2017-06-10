Authorities prepare ‘global' security measures for the U.S. Open

"It’s kind of a unique venue; it's an open air sporting event which is significantly different than your normal football stadium or arena,” Schulteis said.
They will be joined by state and federal resources as well as 1,200 private security officers wearing red shirts and yellow caps. Schulteis and a team of deputies traveled to last year’s U.S. Open to get a feel for what they’re up against.
"The mere fact that it's a global event, it's broadcast in 140 countries with 40 million people viewing that,” Schulteis said. “It takes more of a global type awareness."
The USGA is actually a little more restrictive than airport security. Cameras, electronic devices bigger than 7 inches, large bags, backpacks and weapons are not allowed.