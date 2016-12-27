Authorities ID teen fatally shot in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) -- The Rock County Medical Examiner's Office has released the name of a teenager who was fatally shot in Beloit last week.

The victim was identified Monday as 16-year-old Savion Latimer of Beloit.

Latimer was fatally wounded and an 18-year-old critically injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in the parking lot of Krueger Haskell Golf Course in Beloit.

The Beloit Daily News reports two 16-year-olds and a 19-year-old were arrested in the shooting.

Beloit Police Capt. Dan Risse says two SUVs involved in the shooting were seized as evidence, and that everyone knew each other.

The 18-year-old who was wounded was taken to University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison with non-life threatening injuries.

