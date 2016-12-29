As New Year's Eve nears, revelers consider transportation options

MILWAUKEE - The year 2016 is quickly coming to a close, and people across Milwaukee are preparing for the countdown to the new year.

"New Year's Eve's a little crazy here. Just about every bar and restaurant you can think of has something going on," Sarah Girls said.

But Girls is ready to brave what she considers a crazy night because she anticipates a good time in the city on New Year's Eve.

"[I'm looking forward to] endless champagne, or dancing, great music, and DJs," Girls said. "It's pretty lively around New Year's here," she continued.

And although Girls plans to party, she doesn't plan to drive. One transportation option Sarah is considering is the Miller Lite Free Rides. The free rides consist of a joint effort between the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) and Miller Lite to provide Milwaukee residents and visitors with free bus service as they ring in the New Year.

Miller Lite Free Rides will be available on all regular-route bus rides beginning at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, with routes running until the end of regularly scheduled services (4:00 a.m.).

"We're excited to help people ring in the New Year safely by bringing Miller Lite Free Rides back to Milwaukee," said Diane Wagner, Responsibility Initiatives Manager for MillerCoors.

"Our partnership with MCTS will take countless cars off the road and help ensure the holiday is memorable for all the right reasons," Wagner continued.

This is the 29th year in a row that MCTS and Miller Lite have offered free transportation on New Year's Eve. Since the program's inception, Miller Lite Free Rides has provided safe rides to more than 5.5 million people.

