All Milwaukee County Parks golf courses now open

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - With the weather warming, people are ready to wipe the dust off their clubs and hit the links, and Milwaukee County Parks announced Friday all of its golf courses are now open for the 2017 season.

In a news release, Director John Dargle announced the season would open with the annual group tee off at Dretzka Park Golf Course Friday morning.

The current rates will be the lowest of the year, with prices going up 50 percent at the peak of the season.

Reserving tee-times all courses excluding the par-three courses is encouraged. Golfers can do so online at milwaukeecountygolfcourses.com or call 414-475-6222

Golf Courses that Accept Reservations:

Brown Deer Park Golf Course, 7625 N. Range Line Rd., Milwaukee, (414) 352-8080

Currie Golf Course, 3535 N. Mayfair Rd., Wauwatosa, (414) 453-7030

Dretzka Golf Course,12020 W. Bradley Rd., Milwaukee, (414) 354-7300

Grant Golf Course,100 E. Hawthorne Ave., South Milwaukee, (414) 762-4646

Greenfield Golf Course, 12001 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis, (414) 256-4010

Hansen Golf Course, 9800 W. Underwood Creek Pkwy., Wauwatosa, (414) 453-4454

Lincoln Park Golf Course, 1000 W. Hampton Ave., Glendale, (414) 962-2400

Oakwood Golf Course, 3600 W. Oakwood Rd., Franklin, (414) 281-6700

Warnimont Golf Course, 5400 S. Lake Drive, Cudahy, (414) 481-473

Whitnall Golf Course, 6751 S. 92nd St., Franklin, (414) 425-7931

Par 3 Courses (First-Come, First-Served):

Doyne Golf Course, 5300 W. Wells St.

Lake Park Golf Course, 3233 E. Kenwood Blvd.

Madison Park Golf Course, 9800 W. Glendale Ave.

Noyes Park Golf Course, 8235 W. Good Hope Road

Zablocki Golf Course, 3717 W. Howard Ave.

