"A Cry For Help Foundation" opens new center near Sherman Park

Another organization is helping with the healing in Sherman Park.

The group calls itself " A Cry for Help Foundation” and at the beginning of the month, they relaunched their mission by opening a new Burliegh Street location.

A Cry for Help Foundation was founded two year ago and was the childhood dream of its founder Bianca William to help others and repair hope in the community.

The foundation says it aides people from all walks of life and works closely with neighbors in-need by providing programming and connecting them to resources to help them better their lives and improve their futures. The foundation connects neighbors with creditable organizations and like minded people with the skills, information and services.

So far, the organization has organized neighborhood clean-ups, regularly housed and fed the the homeless, provided community service opportunities and held donation drives.

