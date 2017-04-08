7-year-old girl dies in car crash in Sheboygan County

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash involving a pickup truck and a car Friday afternoon that killed a 7-year-old girl.

Authorities said in a news release that they responded to the call at about 4:30 p.m. at County Road M and County Line Road in Herman in Sheboygan County.

Officers believe the car drove through a stop sign, and the accident is being reconstructed by Wisconsin State Patrol.

The other people in the car were sent to Aurora Sheboygan Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

