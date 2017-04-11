7 pedestrians dead to date in hit and run incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are searching for the driver who struck and killed a 54-year-old man on Milwaukee's North side Sunday night, bringing the death toll from these kinds of crashes to seven this year.

"This intersection right here particularly is really dangerous. I've seen more near misses than you can imagine," said Karen Rosario.

The crash happened at the corner of Sherman Boulevard and Capitol Drive Sunday.

"Something needs to be done to improve this section because it's just horrendous what happens on a regular basis," Rosario said.

According to MPD seven deadly hit and run crashes involving pedestrians have happened so far this year.

A day before Sunday's deadly crash at Sherman Boulevard and Capitol Drive, a man was killed at Hopkins Street and Hampton Avenue. Before that, on April 6, a woman died after being hit near 92nd Street and Lisbon Avenue. The driver in that crash, Shaniece Davis has been charged with second degree reckless homicide, and hit and run.

Gabbyrella Brooks, who lives in the area of the city's most recent deadly hit and run, said this is happening because people aren't obeying traffic rules, and for that she has a simple plea.

"Think of what's out here, there's kids," Brooks said.

"I mean, kids that don't even know about the streets yet. Just be careful out here, it's ridiculous,' she continued.

Police are still looking for the vehicle and drive involved in Sunday night's hit and run and Saturday's hit and run as well. Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

