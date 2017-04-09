60-year-old man dies after hit-and-run accident

Milwaukee police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck a 60-year-old man Saturday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of N. Hopkins Street and W. Hampton Avenue.

Police responded to a citizen reports of hit-and-run accident. The 60-year-old man was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Milwaukee police are seeking the striking vehicle which is described as a dark SUV. The Accident Reconstruction Unit and detectives are conducting an investigation to locate the vehicle and driver.

