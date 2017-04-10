54-year-old man killed by hit-and-run driver Sunday

A 54-year-old man is killed by a hit-and-run driver around 10 p.m. Sunday night at the intersection of Capitol Drive and Sherman Boulevard.

Milwaukee police responded to a call of a pedestrian laying in the roadway and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The preliminary investigation indicates he was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene.

Police say detectives and the accident reconstruction unit are investigating.

Anyone that may have information is urged to call Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360.

Be sure and watch TODAY'S TMJ4 on Roku! We are the only station in Milwaukee to provide the latest news, weather and sports on the device. Search for us on Roku today!