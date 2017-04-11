3 cars stolen overnight in Shorewood

SHOREWOOD, Wis. - Three cars were reported stolen in Shorewood, police say, and they suspect the thief used a spare key or fab to take them.

Shorewood police said in a news release that the cars were stolen overnight between Sunday and Monday from different spots in Shorewood.

Police have recovered one of the stolen cars, abandoned near 33rd Street and North Avenue in Milwaukee.

Police are still looking for the other two cars, and residents are urged to remove spare keys and anything of value from their cars, making sure they’re secure.

Any residents who know about the stolen cars or see anything suspicious are urged to call police immediately.

