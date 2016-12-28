28-year-old woman charged in West Allis man's death

WEST ALLIS -- 28-year-old Brittany S. Baier has been charged in the homicide of a 27-year-old West Allis man.

Police say they were called to Terrance Tucker's home last Friday morning after his family called to report him missing. Officers found him dead upon arriving, and determined he was shot to death.

As the investigation continued, Chief Robert Fletcher says Baier, who had a relationship with Tucker, was taken into custody for causing his death. She has been charged with one count of first degree intentional homicide and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

