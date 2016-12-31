2 people shot, injured in gunfight on Milwaukee's north side

4 people were arrested

1:25 PM, Dec 31, 2016
MILWAUKEE - Two people were shot and injured in a gunfight at a parking lot on Milwaukee's north side early Saturday morning.

It happened near the intersection of W. Burleigh Street and N. Sherman Boulevard around 2 a.m. 

A Milwaukee Police Officer was on patrol in the area when he came upon a shooting gunfight occurring in a parking lot. The officer immediately called for assistance and then took a 27-year-old armed suspect into custody.That suspect suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital. The second 24-year-old shooting suspect was later arrested at a local hospital.

Two different citizens were arrested for battery to a police officer during the scene investigation.

Both shooting victims are expected to survive their injuries.

Milwaukee police's investigation to the incident is ongoing. 

