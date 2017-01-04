2 injured in Capitol Dr. accident

All eastbound lanes of Capitol Drive are closed from Duplainville to Springdale Rd. due to a serious accident.

A 50-year-old woman was flown to a nearby hospital in serious condition, while a 16-year-old boy has minor injuries.

Brookfield Police say the 16-year-old was heading east, left the road, and hit another car being driven by the 50-year-old.

TODAY'S TMJ4's crew on the scene confirmed wires down on Capitol Dr., so it may be a while until the lanes reopen.

