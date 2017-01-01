2-alarm fire destroys Milwaukee home early Sunday morning

4:16 AM, Jan 1, 2017
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Fire personnel and Milwaukee Police responded to a two-alarm house fire on the 1000 block of W. Hadley Street at 12:18 a.m. on New Year's Day morning. 

There were nine people in the home at the time of the fire.

An adult male and female suffered non-life threatening injuries while escaping the fire. Their 18-month-old child was taken to a local hospital as a precaution for smoke inhalation. Their six other children escaped the fire without injury. 

Milwaukee police say the house is a total loss.

The investigation into the cause of the fire remains is ongoing. Stay with TODAY'S TMJ4 for further updates.

